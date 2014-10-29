BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.50 percent as blue-chips such as Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors surge and higher Asian shares also aids.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades largely steady at its previous close of 61.32/33 per dollar as month-end dollar from importers offsets weakness in dollar index.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.33 percent, ahead of Fed meet outcome due after market hours.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point at 8.07 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G