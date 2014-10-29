STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.50 percent as blue-chips such as Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors surge and higher Asian shares also aids.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades largely steady at its previous close of 61.32/33 per dollar as month-end dollar from importers offsets weakness in dollar index.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.33 percent, ahead of Fed meet outcome due after market hours.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point at 8.07 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)