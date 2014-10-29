STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.81 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.78 percent higher, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would reaffirm its willingness to wait before raising U.S. interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended slightly weaker at 61.35/36 per dollar as against previous close of 61.32/33, as caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, although broader sentiment remained positive following continued foreign inflows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.32 percent, as hopes the Fed would pause before raising interest rates were offset by profit-taking from investors who believed the current rally might have gone too far.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps higher at 8.08 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, higher than previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)