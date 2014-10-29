BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.81 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.78 percent higher, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would reaffirm its willingness to wait before raising U.S. interest rates.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended slightly weaker at 61.35/36 per dollar as against previous close of 61.32/33, as caution prevailed ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, although broader sentiment remained positive following continued foreign inflows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.32 percent, as hopes the Fed would pause before raising interest rates were offset by profit-taking from investors who believed the current rally might have gone too far.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps higher at 8.08 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.90/8.00 percent, higher than previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
