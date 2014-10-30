STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index 0.27 percent higher, with both marking their highest level since Sept.23. India easing rules for foreign investment in construction aids, while exporters gain on the Federal Reserve's optimism about U.S. economic recovery.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.4250/4300 per dollar against previous close of 61.35/36, as the greenback strengthened after the Fed statement. Expectation of sustained foreign inflows cap falls in rupee.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.30 percent as market expects foreign inflows to continue. The 10-year yield seen falling to 8.25 percent in the near term.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, higher than previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)