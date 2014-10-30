STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.76 percent after hitting a record high and the broader NSE index adds 0.77 percent, as investors bet an improving economy and government reforms would allow the country to better withstand potential rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.48/49 per dollar against previous close of 61.35/36, as dollar index gains on Fed's optimistic economic view. However, dollar-selling by custodian banks limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.29 percent in choppy trade. Traders say Fed's dovish stance on interest rates will bring in increased fund flows into emerging markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point to 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 1 bp to 8.07 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, higher than previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)