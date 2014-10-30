STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.92 percent, marking its highest-ever closing level, and the broader NSE index closed 0.97 percent higher, rising for eight sessions in nine, as investors bet an improving economy and government reforms would allow the country to better withstand potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve than other emerging markets.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.45/46 per dollar against its previous close of 61.35/36, falling for a third consecutive session as the dollar got a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a more hawkish tone than expected at its policy meeting on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.29 percent, with bonds marking a 13-month high on hopes recent government reforms and likely rate cuts by the country's central bank would help offset any impact of an earlier-than-expected increase in U.S. interest rates.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 basis points higher at 8.10 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.10/8.15 percent, higher than the previous day's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)