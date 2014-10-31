STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index 0.81 percent higher as blue-chips gain after overseas investors turn buyers. Asian shares edge up on brightening U.S. prospects and ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.34/35 per dollar against its previous close of 61.45/46, tracking strength in shares and gains in other Asian currencies. Continued foreign inflows into local debt also help INR.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.27 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 22, 2013, ahead of the 150-billion-rupees auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 basis points to 7.47 percent, while the one-year rate drops 3 basis points to 8.07 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Reporting By Dipika Lalwani)