BUZZ-India's NALCO slumps; govt to sell up to 10 pct stake in co
** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd fall as much as 6.74 pct to lowest since March 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index 0.81 percent higher as blue-chips gain after overseas investors turn buyers. Asian shares edge up on brightening U.S. prospects and ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.34/35 per dollar against its previous close of 61.45/46, tracking strength in shares and gains in other Asian currencies. Continued foreign inflows into local debt also help INR.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.27 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 22, 2013, ahead of the 150-billion-rupees auction later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 basis points to 7.47 percent, while the one-year rate drops 3 basis points to 8.07 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Reporting By Dipika Lalwani)
