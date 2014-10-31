STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 1.35 percent and the broader NSE index 1.35 percent higher, as Asian shares soared after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with fresh easing steps it called a pre-emptive move to stoke inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.41/42 per dollar against its previous close of 61.45/46, on continued foreign inflows into local debt. However, the dollar's gain after the Bank of Japan's moves limits the rise in rupee.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.27 percent, after falling to 8.25 percent despite a 150-billion-rupee debt auction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 basis points to 7.47 percent, while the one-year rate drops 3 basis points to 8.07 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Reporting By Dipika Lalwani)