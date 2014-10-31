STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.90 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 1.87 percent higher, after rising to
record highs for the second consecutive day following the Bank
of Japan's surprise move to expand its massive stimulus
programme, raising hopes of additional foreign inflows and
boosting blue-chips.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended with modest gains on
strong inflows, at 61.3950/4050 per dollar against its previous
close of 61.45/46, shrugging off weakness in other Asian
currencies and reversing the depreciating trend of the last
three days.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.28 percent, after falling to 8.25 percent intraday on hopes
easing inflation would allow the country's central bank to start
trimming key policy rates earlier than expected.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.50
percent, while the one-year rate closed down 2 basis points to
8.08 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent, against
Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)