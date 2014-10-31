STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.90 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.87 percent higher, after rising to record highs for the second consecutive day following the Bank of Japan's surprise move to expand its massive stimulus programme, raising hopes of additional foreign inflows and boosting blue-chips.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended with modest gains on strong inflows, at 61.3950/4050 per dollar against its previous close of 61.45/46, shrugging off weakness in other Asian currencies and reversing the depreciating trend of the last three days.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.28 percent, after falling to 8.25 percent intraday on hopes easing inflation would allow the country's central bank to start trimming key policy rates earlier than expected.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.50 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 2 basis points to 8.08 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent, against Thursday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)