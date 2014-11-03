STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower after both the indexes hit record highs for a third straight session in early trading. Gains in technology stocks, tracking strong cues from the U.S. markets, were offset by weak auto sales numbers for October.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.45/46 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050, as most Asian currencies fall against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.26 percent, on hopes of early rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 4 basis points at 7.46 percent, while the one-year rate drops 5 basis points to 8.03 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, against the three-day's cash rate which ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)