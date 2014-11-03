STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.11 percent lower after both the indexes hit record
highs for a third straight session in early trading. Gains in
technology stocks, tracking strong cues from the U.S. markets,
were offset by weak auto sales numbers for October.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.45/46
per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050, as most
Asian currencies fall against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.26
percent, on hopes of early rate cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 4 basis points at
7.46 percent, while the one-year rate drops 5 basis points to
8.03 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, against the
three-day's cash rate which ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on
Friday.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)