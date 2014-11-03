STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.15 percent lower, dragged down by automobile stocks
after weak auto sales numbers for October.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trades little changed at
61.39/40 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050,
as dollar selling by custodian banks for their foreign fund
clients offsets strength in dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.23
percent, on hopes of early rate cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 11 basis points at
7.39 percent, while the one-year rate drops 9 basis points to
7.99 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent. The
three-day cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Friday.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)