STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, dragged down by automobile stocks after weak auto sales numbers for October.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades little changed at 61.39/40 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050, as dollar selling by custodian banks for their foreign fund clients offsets strength in dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.23 percent, on hopes of early rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 11 basis points at 7.39 percent, while the one-year rate drops 9 basis points to 7.99 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)