STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.02 percent while the
broader NSE index closed 0.02 percent higher after hitting
record highs early in the session, but the indexes lost ground
as automakers such as Tata Motors declined following a fall in
monthly sales.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at
61.40/41 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050,
as continued foreign fund flows and hopes of a rate cut from the
Reserve Bank of India offset nervousness about a weakening China
economy and dollar strength following the announcement of Bank
of Japan's stimulus programme.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points
at 8.26 percent after hitting a more than 14-month high on
rising expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate cut, but
pared some of the gains after the country's central bank
announced an open market debt sale.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 8 basis points
at 7.42 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 basis points
lower at 8.02 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent. The
three-day cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Friday.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)