STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.02 percent while the broader NSE index closed 0.02 percent higher after hitting record highs early in the session, but the indexes lost ground as automakers such as Tata Motors declined following a fall in monthly sales.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.40/41 per dollar against its Friday's close of 61.3950/4050, as continued foreign fund flows and hopes of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India offset nervousness about a weakening China economy and dollar strength following the announcement of Bank of Japan's stimulus programme.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.26 percent after hitting a more than 14-month high on rising expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate cut, but pared some of the gains after the country's central bank announced an open market debt sale.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 8 basis points at 7.42 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 basis points lower at 8.02 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)