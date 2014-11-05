US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent while the broader NSE index 0.36 percent higher. Both indexes hit fresh record highs for a fourth straight session, with heavyweight banking and healthcare stocks leading the gains.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 61.36/37 per dollar against its Monday's close of 61.40/41, as the dollar takes a breather after a week's rally.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.21 percent after Brent crude hits a 4-year low and ahead of a sale of 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of bonds through open market operations on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate 6 basis points lower at 7.96 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent. The cash rate on Monday ended at 7.10/7.15 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.3575 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
