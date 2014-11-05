STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, with heavyweight banking and healthcare stocks leading gains.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee steady at 61.40/41 after rising as high as 61.33/34 per dollar amid a rally in the greenback against global majors after Republican victory in U.S. mid-term elections clears political uncertainty.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.20 percent amid fall in Brent crude price and as rate-cut hope rises. Traders also await the sale of 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.36 percent, while the one-year rate 6 basis points lower at 7.96 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent. The cash rate on Monday ended at 7.10/7.15 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.3575 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)