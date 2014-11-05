STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.17 percent higher after hitting a fourth consecutive record high earlier in the session, with the benchmark BSE index topping the 28,000-point mark for the first time, as lenders continued to rally on hopes of an early interest rate reduction.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.41/42, largely unchanged from Monday's close of 61.40/41, as traders turned cautious in a holiday-shortened week, even as underlying factors were still seen as positive for the local currency.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.19 percent to a fresh 14-month low on expectations the central bank would cut policy rates as early as next month, while falling crude prices aided sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 6 basis points at 7.36 percent, while the one-year rate closed 5 basis points lower at 7.97 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate closed higher at 8.00/8.05 percent. The cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)