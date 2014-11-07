STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower as investors book profit after indexes hit their fourth straight record high in the previous session.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.53/54 from Wednesday's close of 61.41/42 as dollar strengthens after ECB leaves open possibility of further stimulus; Asia FX mostly down.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.44 billion) bond sale due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate also gains 1 basis point at 7.98 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent. The two-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)