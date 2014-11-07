STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.11 percent lower as investors book profit after
indexes hit their fourth straight record high in the previous
session.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.53/54 from
Wednesday's close of 61.41/42 as dollar strengthens after ECB
leaves open possibility of further stimulus; Asia FX mostly
down.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.20
percent ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.44 billion) bond sale
due later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.37
percent, while the one-year rate also gains 1 basis point at
7.98 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent. The two-day cash
rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)