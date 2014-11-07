STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.10 percent and the broader NSE index almost flat as investors book profit with banking stocks leading the fall.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.51/52 from Wednesday's close of 61.41/42 as the dollar strengthens after ECB leaves open the possibility of further stimulus.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.22 percent on profit-taking.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 7.36 percent, while the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.97 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent. The two-day cash rate ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)