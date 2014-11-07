STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.17 percent lower and the broader NSE index closed down 0.02 percent after setting records in each of the previous four sessions as investors took profits in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, with caution also prevailing ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.6425/6525 from Wednesday's close of 61.41/42, tracking falls in emerging market currencies as sentiment turned cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could help determine the timing of any U.S. interest rate hikes.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.21 percent as investors booked profits after four days of gains and awaited consumer inflation data due out next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 basis points at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points higher at 8.00 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher than the repo rate at 8.10/8.15 percent. The two-day cash rate had ended at 8.00/8.05 percent on Wednesday.

($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)