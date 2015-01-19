STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.51 percent as sentiment continues to remain positive after the central bank surprise rate cut on Thursday, while strength in Asian shares also aid. Wipro Ltd rises after reporting better-than-expected growth in December-quarter net profit on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.63/64 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.8650/8750, tracking gains in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent on profit-taking after recent rally.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 6.84 percent and the one-year rate also gains 2 bps at 7.52 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)