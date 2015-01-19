STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.61 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.51 percent as Wipro surged on strong earnings, while lenders rise on continued optimism that RBI's surprise rate cut would revive credit growth.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.69/70 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.8650/8750, tracking gains in domestic shares. However, further gains were capped as state-run banks stepped in to buy dollars likely for RBI, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.73 percent on profit-taking after recent rally. Traders expect bonds to remain range-bound in the absence of any fresh triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 6.84 percent and the one-year rate also gains 1 bp at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)