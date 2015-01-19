STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.43 percent as Wipro surges on strong earnings, while lenders gained on continued optimism the central bank's surprise rate cut last week would revive credit growth.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.71/72 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.8650/8750, tracking gains in domestic shares. However, further gains were capped as state-run banks stepped in to buy dollars likely for RBI, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.72 percent on profit-taking after a recent rally. Traders expect bonds to remain range-bound in the absence of fresh triggers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate climbs 4 bps to 6.86 percent and the one-year rate also gains 3 bps to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ends at 7.90/7.95 percent. The three-day cash rate had ended at 7.50/7.60 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)