STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.49 percent as metals stocks rise after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the global outlook.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.78/79 per dollar against previous close of 61.71/72 as most of the Asian currencies fall against the dollar. Gains in shares limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, in a range-bound trade in absence of fresh triggers. However, sentiment remain bullish as oil prices remain low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent as against Monday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)