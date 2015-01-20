STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.8 percent, after hitting a record high, as metals stocks advanced after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, while other blue-chips were underpinned by hopes about the domestic economy.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.77/78 per dollar against its previous close of 61.71/72, in-line with most Asian peers. However, gains in shares limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, in range-bound trade in the absence of fresh triggers. However, sentiment continues to be bullish as oil prices remain low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.10/8.15 percent as against Monday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)