RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.8 percent, after hitting a record high, as metals stocks advanced after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, while other blue-chips were underpinned by hopes about the domestic economy.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.77/78 per dollar against its previous close of 61.71/72, in-line with most Asian peers. However, gains in shares limit the fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, in range-bound trade in the absence of fresh triggers. However, sentiment continues to be bullish as oil prices remain low.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.10/8.15 percent as against Monday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.