RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends up 1.85 percent and the broader NSE index gained 1.69 percent, rising for a fourth straight session, as blue chip stocks gained on hopes about the domestic economy, while strong cues from across the region also helped.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends marginally stronger at 61.69/70 versus Monday's close of 61.71/72 as gains in the domestic sharemarket were offset by losses in Asian peers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark bond yield ends steady at its previous close of 7.72 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers. However, sentiment remains bullish as oil prices continue to remain low.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate ends down 1 basis point at 6.85 percent and the one-year rate ends steady at 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
