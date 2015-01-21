STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.49 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.39 percent, lead by rate-sensitive stocks on hopes of reforms and further easing by the central bank, while strong Asian shares buoyed by ECB easing hopes also help.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.60/61 versus Tuesday's close of 61.69/70, tracking gains in shares and as most of the Asian currencies rise against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.71 percent after U.S. Treasury prices gain.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate falls 3 basis points to 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)