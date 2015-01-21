STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.45 percent and the broader
NSE index gains 0.4 percent, after hitting their all-time highs
for the second consecutive session as interest rate-sensitive
stocks extended a recent rally on hopes of additional monetary
policy easing, while firmer regional markets also helped.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.60/61
versus Tuesday's close of 61.69/70, tracking gains in shares and
custodial flows. Most of the Asian currencies rise against
dollar after BOJ hold rates and hopes of ECB quantitative
easing.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.69
percent, after independent wire NewsRise reported India will
likely increase cap for foreign investors in corporate bonds,
citing SEBI chief U.K.Sinha.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 6.83
percent and the one-year rate also falls 2 basis points to 7.51
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)