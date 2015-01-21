STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.4 percent, after hitting their all-time highs for the second consecutive session as interest rate-sensitive stocks extended a recent rally on hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while firmer regional markets also helped.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.60/61 versus Tuesday's close of 61.69/70, tracking gains in shares and custodial flows. Most of the Asian currencies rise against dollar after BOJ hold rates and hopes of ECB quantitative easing.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.69 percent, after independent wire NewsRise reported India will likely increase cap for foreign investors in corporate bonds, citing SEBI chief U.K.Sinha.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 6.83 percent and the one-year rate also falls 2 basis points to 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)