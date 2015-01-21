STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.39 percent, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day and gaining for the fifth straight session, as blue-chips rose on hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while strong regional markets also helped.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.6350/6450 versus its previous close of 61.69/70, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket and on custodian dollar inflows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ends down 3 basis points at 7.69 percent as investors buy bonds to cover short positions while statements on foreign investor limits being gradually raised in corporate bonds by market regulator chief UK Sinha also aid sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 1 basis point at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate also edges up 1 basis point to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent.

(Compiled By Swati Bhat)