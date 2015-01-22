STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.32 percent, hitting record highs as Asian shares hold near eight-week highs as investors bet on the likely size and scope of a bond-buying programme the European Central Bank is poised to unveil later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.56/57 versus its previous close of 61.6350/6450, tracking strength in the shares and as Asian currencies gain against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.69 percent ahead of ECB meet. Rate-cut hopes and lower oil prices keep sentiment positive.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate edges up 1 basis point to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate up at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)