US STOCKS-Wall St staggers sideways as Apple helps, autos drag
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.32 percent, hitting record highs as Asian shares hold near eight-week highs as investors bet on the likely size and scope of a bond-buying programme the European Central Bank is poised to unveil later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.56/57 versus its previous close of 61.6350/6450, tracking strength in the shares and as Asian currencies gain against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.69 percent ahead of ECB meet. Rate-cut hopes and lower oil prices keep sentiment positive.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate flat at 6.86 percent and the one-year rate edges up 1 basis point to 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate up at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)