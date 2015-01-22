STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.15 percent, led by blue-chips, tracking firm trends across the region and on optimism the government will continue with its reform agenda.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee marginally changed at 61.63/64 versus its previous close of 61.6350/6450, as dollar purchases by state-run banks likely for RBI offset gains in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent ahead of ECB meet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate gains 3 bps at 6.89 percent and the one-year rate edges up 1 bp to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate up at 8.10/8.20 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)