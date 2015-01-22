STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.37 percent, led by blue-chip stocks, tracking firm regional trends on hopes the European Central Bank would unveil large-scale quantitative easing later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 61.6950/7050 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.6350/6450, as gains in the domestic sharemarket get offset by likely central bank dollar buying intervention ahead of the ECB meeting.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ends up 2 basis points at 7.71 percent on position paring ahead of the ECB meet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 5 bps at 6.91 percent and the one-year rate closes up 2 bps at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ends at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.

(Compiled By Swati Bhat)