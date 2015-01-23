STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.23 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.06 percent, hitting a record high for the fourth straight day, after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme announced on Thursday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.6950/7050, tracking gains in shares and in line with most of the Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent as ECB's bond purchase plan raises expectation of higher demand for emerging market assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 bps at 6.88 percent and the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate little-changed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)