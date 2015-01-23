STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.7 percent, after hitting a record high for a fourth consecutive session, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro advanced on hopes of additional foreign investments after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.46/47 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.6950/7050, but off 2-1/2 month high hit in early trade, on dollar demand by state-run banks likely for oil companies and central bank, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent after in-line 140 billion rupee ($2.28 billion) bond auction cut-offs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 9 bps at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent. ($1 = 61.4825 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)