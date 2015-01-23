STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares ended higher, hitting record highs for the fourth straight day led by blue-chips, tracking a global rally after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme. The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.94 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.85 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.6950/7050 on strong foreign dollar inflows, stocks. Dollar demand by state-run banks, likely for oil companies, and central bank pulled the rupee off a 2-1/2 month high hit in early trade.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent after in-line 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) bond auction cut-offs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 12 basis points at 6.79 percent and the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate ends slightly down at 7.80/7.85 percent. On Thursday, the one-day cash rate closed at 7.85/7.90 percent. ($1 = 61.42 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)