STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.25 percent, after both indexes hit record highs for the fifth consecutive session in early trade. Shares of capital goods makers such as Larsen & Toubro gain on nuclear deal with U.S.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee almost flat at 61.41/42 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.42/43, tracking gains in shares but caution remains on likely month-end demand from importers and ahead of two-day U.S. Fed meeting later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent as caution prevails following comments from OPEC that oil prices may have found a floor. However, sentiment positive on hopes of a rate cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 6.77 percent and one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.05/8.10 percent. The three-day cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)