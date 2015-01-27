RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.13 percent, as gains in capital goods stocks were offset by sell-off in pharmaceutical companies after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Teva's generic version of AstraZeneca's Nexium.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.42/43, on month-end dollar demand but strength in shares limits fall. Caution also prevails ahead of two-day U.S. Fed meeting starting Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.71 percent on caution ahead of Fed meet.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 6.76 percent and one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 8.05/8.10 percent, amid tight liquidity. The cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
