STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares surge to record high for the fifth session in a row after a deal that could open the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors in the country boosts firms expected to benefit such as Larsen & Toubro. The benchmark BSE index rises 1 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.85 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends little changed at 61.3950/4050 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.42/43, as strength in shares offsets month-end dollar demand. Caution also prevails ahead of the two-day U.S. Fed meeting starting Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ends steady at 7.70 percent in absence of fresh triggers, all eyes on Fed meet.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ends down 2 basis points at 6.77 percent and the one-year rate falls 3 basis points to 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ends little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)