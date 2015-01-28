STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.16 percent, as investors book profit after five consecutive sessions of gains.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.3950/4050, tracking weakness in Asian currencies. Fall in shares also hurts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.69 percent, as oil prices fall more than 1 percent as the dollar strengthens in early Asian trade. Traders expect range-bound trading in bonds ahead of U.S. Fed meeting outcome due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 3 basis points at 6.74 percent and the one-year rate also falls 3 basis points to 7.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent versus 7.80/7.85 percent on Tuesday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)