STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.14 percent higher, off record highs hit earlier in the day as investors book profits. Caution also prevails ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.3950/4050, as custodial banks sell dollars. However, month-end demand to limit the gains, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.70 percent, on caution ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting outcome due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 4 basis points at 6.73 percent and the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 7.80/7.85 percent on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)