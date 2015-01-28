STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.04 percent while the broader NSE index gained 0.04 percent, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the day as investors booked profits. Caution also prevailed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ends little changed at 61.41/42 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.3950/4050, tracking the retreat in domestic shares from record highs while month-end dollar demand from importers also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ends 1 basis point higher at 7.71 percent, on caution ahead of the U.S. Fed meeting outcome due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 2 basis points at 6.79 percent and the one-year rate ends 3 bps higher at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends lower at 6.80/6.85 percent versus 7.80/7.85 percent on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)