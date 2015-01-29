STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, led by Coal India on concerns of discount at government share sale. Sentiment is also hit after the Fed unexpectedly lifts view on the economy, signalling the U.S. central bank remains firmly on track with plans to raise interest rates this year.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.50/51 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.41/42, tracking weakness in Asian currencies while month-end dollar demand from importers also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield steady at 7.71 percent, as traders remain cautious ahead of weekly bond sale on Friday and monetary policy review due next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 6.79 percent and the one-year rate steady at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.85/7.90 percent versus Wednesday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)