STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.32 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session, as state-run Coal India slumped after the government decided to sell a part of its stake, while recent outperformers were hit by profit-taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.41/42, as most Asian currencies fall as bullish Fed hurts while weakness in shares also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.70 percent, as the government made a push on Wednesday to bolster its strained finances. However, traders keep their positions light ahead of weekly bond sale on Friday and monetary policy review due next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate flat at 6.79 percent and the one-year rate steady at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.75/7.80 percent versus Wednesday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)