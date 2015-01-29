RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.43 percent, rising for a 10th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since September 2007, as shares of capital goods firms gain ahead of the fiscal budget next month.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 61.86/87 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 20 on month-end dollar buying and weak Asian currencies. The unit had ended at 61.41/42 on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ends flat at 7.71 percent. Traders keep their positions light ahead of a weekly bond sale on Friday and a monetary policy review due next week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ends 3 bps higher at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.52 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends steady at 6.80/6.85 percent.
(Compiled By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
