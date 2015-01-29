STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.43 percent, rising for a 10th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since September 2007, as shares of capital goods firms gain ahead of the fiscal budget next month.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends at 61.86/87 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 20 on month-end dollar buying and weak Asian currencies. The unit had ended at 61.41/42 on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield ends flat at 7.71 percent. Traders keep their positions light ahead of a weekly bond sale on Friday and a monetary policy review due next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ends 3 bps higher at 6.82 percent and the one-year rate up 1 bp at 7.52 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ends steady at 6.80/6.85 percent.

(Compiled By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)