STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index also falls 0.36 percent, dragged down by Coal India and profit taking in recent outperformers after touching record high.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.77/78 versus Thursday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar, as most of the Asian currencies rise against dollar. Month-end dollar demand from importers to keep the rise limited, traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield flat at 7.71 percent, ahead of weekly bonds sale of 130 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) due later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 3 bps to 6.79 percent while the one-year rate also down 3 bps at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent. ($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)