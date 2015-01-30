STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.33 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.29 percent, as lenders slumped after Bank of Baroda reported a big fall in earnings, while Coal India fell further on the government's stake sale.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.7850/7900 versus Thursday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar, as most of the Asian currencies rise against the greenback. Month-end dollar demand from importers keeps the pair in range, say traders.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield flat at 7.71 percent, ahead of results of a weekly bond sale due later in the session.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 4 bps to 6.78 percent, while the one-year rate drops 4 bps to 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent for one-day loans. ($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Neha Dasgupta)