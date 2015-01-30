RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends down 1.68 percent and the broader NSE index 1.6 percent lower on disappointing results by lenders while Coal India falls further on the government's discounted stake sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends flat at 61.86/87 per dollar, paring early gains due to weak stocks. Month-end dollar demand from importers added to pressure.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ends 2 bps down at 7.69 percent on strong rally in rate swap market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ends down 5 bps to 6.77 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 5 bps at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate ends at 7.90/7.95 percent versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.85 percent for one-day loans. ($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
