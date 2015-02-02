STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.28 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares after China data disappoints while a few recent outperformers are hit by profit-taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades weaker at 61.90/91 versus Friday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar, tracking the weakness in shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.67 percent as some traders expect RBI to cut rates in Tuesday's monetary policy. Gains in U.S. Treasury debt prices also aid.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 bps at 6.79 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate little changed at 7.85/7.90 percent versus the three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 on Friday.

($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)