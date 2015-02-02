STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.23 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.16 percent lower, as lenders extend falls
after disappointing earnings, while caution prevailed a day
before the central bank's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.78/79
versus Friday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar on custodial flows,
traders say. Asian currencies trades mixed against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.67
percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review on Tuesday. Reuters
poll see RBI holding rates steady with minority of analysts
expect cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 6.78 percent, while
the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 7.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate little changed at 7.85/7.90
percent versus the three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 on Friday.
($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees)
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)