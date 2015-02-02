STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.16 percent lower, as lenders extend falls after disappointing earnings, while caution prevailed a day before the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.78/79 versus Friday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar on custodial flows, traders say. Asian currencies trades mixed against the dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.67 percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review on Tuesday. Reuters poll see RBI holding rates steady with minority of analysts expect cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 6.78 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate little changed at 7.85/7.90 percent versus the three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 on Friday. ($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)