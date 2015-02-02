STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent lower. Indian shares continued their retreat from record highs hit last week as blue-chips including Dr.Reddy's Laboratories extended falls after disappointing earnings, while caution prevailed a day before the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 61.7950/8050 versus Friday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar on custodial flows, traders said. Hope of RBI policy rate cut boosts sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield ends down 4 basis points at 7.65 percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review on Tuesday. Reuters poll see RBI holding rates steady while a minority of analysts expect a cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ends up 3 bp at 6.80 percent, while the one-year rate ends down 1 bp at 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.75/6.80 percent versus the three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 on Friday. ($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees) (Compiled By Neha Dasgupta)