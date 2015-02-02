STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent lower. Indian shares
continued their retreat from record highs hit last week as
blue-chips including Dr.Reddy's Laboratories extended falls
after disappointing earnings, while caution prevailed a day
before the central bank's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
61.7950/8050 versus Friday's close of 61.86/87 per dollar on
custodial flows, traders said. Hope of RBI policy rate cut
boosts sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield ends down 4 basis points at
7.65 percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review on Tuesday.
Reuters poll see RBI holding rates steady while a minority of
analysts expect a cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ends up 3 bp at 6.80 percent,
while the one-year rate ends down 1 bp at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.75/6.80 percent versus
the three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 on Friday.
($1 = 61.7519 Indian rupees)
(Compiled By Neha Dasgupta)