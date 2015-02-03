RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, as rate-sensitive stocks gain ahead of the central bank's bi-monthly monetary policy due at 0530 GMT. Energy shares such as Reliance Industries, ONGC gain after crude prices rise around 11 pct over two straight sessions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.66/67 versus Monday's close of 61.7950/8050 per dollar, as domestic shares gain. Most Asian currencies rise against dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. Reuters poll sees RBI holding rates steady while a minority of analysts expect a cut.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point at 6.79 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rise to 7.70/7.75 percent versus Monday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
