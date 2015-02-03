STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, as rate-sensitive stocks gain ahead of the central bank's bi-monthly monetary policy due at 0530 GMT. Energy shares such as Reliance Industries, ONGC gain after crude prices rise around 11 pct over two straight sessions.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.66/67 versus Monday's close of 61.7950/8050 per dollar, as domestic shares gain. Most Asian currencies rise against dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent, ahead of RBI monetary policy review at 0530 GMT. Reuters poll sees RBI holding rates steady while a minority of analysts expect a cut.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate falls 1 basis point at 6.79 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rise to 7.70/7.75 percent versus Monday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)