STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.43 percent, for a third straight session, after interest rate-sensitive stocks such as real-estate companies and banks fall after the central bank kept policy rates unchanged, while some weak corporate earnings also dampened sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 61.76/77 versus Monday's close of 61.7950/8050 per dollar, as most of the Asian currencies rise, as risk appetite improved. Rupee fell after the central bank held interest rates steady but reduced SLR by 50 bps.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield rises 6 basis points at 7.71 percent, after RBI holds interest rate steady.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate surges 15 basis points at 6.95 percent, while the one-year rate rises 16 basis points to 7.62 percent, after monetary policy.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Monday's close of 6.75/6.80 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)