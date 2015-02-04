STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.06 percent, as oil explorers such as ONGC, Oil
India rise after a new subsidy sharing proposal. Asian shares
advance following a Wall Street jump.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 61.62/63
versus Tuesday's close of 61.6650/6750 per dollar, tracking
gains in shares and as Asian currencies rise against the dollar
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72
percent, as oil prices slip after a four-day rally on concerns
over global demand and high stock levels.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 6.99
percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)