STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.06 percent, as oil explorers such as ONGC, Oil India rise after a new subsidy sharing proposal. Asian shares advance following a Wall Street jump.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 61.62/63 versus Tuesday's close of 61.6650/6750 per dollar, tracking gains in shares and as Asian currencies rise against the dollar

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent, as oil prices slip after a four-day rally on concerns over global demand and high stock levels.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 2 basis points at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate lower at 7.75/7.80 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)